Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 178 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,534 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 14.3% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the software company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 282.9% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $1,188,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $292.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.87. The firm has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.42. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $195.32 and a one year high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $167,783.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,227,759.94. This represents a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.95.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

