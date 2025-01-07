Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 306 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 74.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 56.7% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 55.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENB. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.93. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $44.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.07%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

