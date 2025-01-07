Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 336 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 102,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3,330.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 289,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 280,793 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $116.22 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.50 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.72 and its 200-day moving average is $115.77.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

