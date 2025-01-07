Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 7,452 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. Tidemark LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000.

SCHG opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

