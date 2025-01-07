Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,542 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,463,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,276,000 after acquiring an additional 201,769 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4,176.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 185,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 181,396 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 134,440 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,551,000 after purchasing an additional 101,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 199,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after buying an additional 99,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $100.62 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.35 and a 12-month high of $101.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.43.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

