Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 245 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,168 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 149,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

IEV opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $50.45 and a one year high of $59.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.