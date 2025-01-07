Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 31,927 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,377 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 31,927 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.04.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

