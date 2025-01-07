Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 74 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.33.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.2 %

ADI stock opened at $218.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.37 and a 200-day moving average of $223.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.57 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The company has a market capitalization of $108.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.85%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $4,477,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,149.91. This trade represents a 25.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,029,300 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

