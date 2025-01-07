Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 79 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EME. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 996,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $428,313,000 after purchasing an additional 49,137 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 27.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,553,000 after purchasing an additional 88,909 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 354,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 334,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,016,000 after buying an additional 34,226 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on EME shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.75.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $478.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $485.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.52. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.38 and a 52 week high of $532.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

