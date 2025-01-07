Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 80 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Netflix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,464,736,000 after buying an additional 123,029 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after buying an additional 316,594 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 116,620.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Netflix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,473,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This represents a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $24,202,828.70. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,761 shares of company stock valued at $125,713,484 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $881.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $869.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $748.42. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $472.95 and a 1 year high of $941.75. The stock has a market cap of $376.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $821.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.