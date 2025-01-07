Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 954 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KKR. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.07.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $150.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.20 and a 1 year high of $163.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

