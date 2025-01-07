Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 965 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average is $34.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $37.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

