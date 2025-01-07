Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 990 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period.

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

