Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Takes $1.45 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,203,642,000 after purchasing an additional 602,786 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,660,758,000 after buying an additional 1,522,394 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,448,426,000 after buying an additional 590,711 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $837,032,000 after acquiring an additional 303,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $785,667,000 after acquiring an additional 184,059 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $212.38 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $248.15. The company has a market cap of $246.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,222.46. This trade represents a 40.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andre Almeida purchased 3,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $235.72 per share, for a total transaction of $897,621.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.76. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,969 shares of company stock valued at $46,656,527 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $255.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.