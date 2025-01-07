Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August in the third quarter worth $1,522,000.

ZAUG opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.86.

