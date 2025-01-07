Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August in the third quarter worth $1,522,000.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August Stock Up 0.1 %
ZAUG opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.86.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.