Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 257.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 93.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 636.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of BNL opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 152.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

