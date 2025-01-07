Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 14.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the third quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the second quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total transaction of $2,372,993.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,710,600. This represents a 16.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.95, for a total transaction of $314,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,467 shares in the company, valued at $10,968,892.65. This represents a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,629 shares of company stock worth $20,861,626. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $1,076.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $221.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.45, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,157.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,056.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $915.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. TD Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,070.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,061.04.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

