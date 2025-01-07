Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.92 and traded as low as C$0.81. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 3,985 shares changing hands.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canfor Pulp Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.65.
Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.
