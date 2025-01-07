Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Director Sells C$11,557.47 in Stock

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 3,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.84, for a total transaction of C$11,557.47.

Canopy Growth Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at C$4.20 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth Corp has a 1-year low of C$3.74 and a 1-year high of C$20.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$356.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.53, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ATB Capital lowered Canopy Growth from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

