Capital (LON:CAPD) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.77 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.06). Capital shares last traded at GBX 83.80 ($1.05), with a volume of 35,719 shares traded.

Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £163.71 million, a PE ratio of 758.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.33.

Capital Company Profile

Capital Limited is a leading mining services company providing a complete range of drilling, mining, maintenance and geochemical laboratory solutions to customers within the global minerals industry. The Company’s services include exploration, delineation and production drilling; load and haul services; maintenance; and geochemical analysis.

