Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$60.61 and traded as high as C$64.95. Capital Power shares last traded at C$64.15, with a volume of 529,246 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. National Bankshares increased their target price on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$62.78.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CPX

Capital Power Stock Performance

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46. The company has a market cap of C$8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$50.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.652 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

About Capital Power

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.