Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) Trading Down 2.8% – What’s Next?

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATG – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
Capstone Technologies Group Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90.
About Capstone Technologies Group
Capstone Technologies Group, Inc intends to operate as a holding company. It engages in customer data platform market, and provides software design, development, and other services. The company was formerly known as China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc and changed its name to Capstone Technologies Group, Inc in April 2017.
