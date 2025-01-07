Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Sells $21,887.88 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) CEO Amit Gupta sold 5,964 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $21,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,904 shares in the company, valued at $685,937.68. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amit Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 24th, Amit Gupta sold 22,607 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $87,036.95.

Cardlytics Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 110.67% and a negative net margin of 93.55%. The firm had revenue of $67.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 311.9% in the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 488,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1,273.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 382,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 354,474 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 711.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 307,800 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 56.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 317,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 113,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 73,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

