CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CMO Dafna Sarnoff Sells 10,570 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $378,194.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 95,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,438.58. This represents a 9.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CarGurus Stock Performance

CarGurus stock opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.32, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CARG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $26.50 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CarGurus from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 313,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 0.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 261,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.