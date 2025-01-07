CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales Sells 9,857 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) COO Samuel Zales sold 9,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $360,963.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 434,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,923,145.02. This trade represents a 2.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Samuel Zales sold 7,500 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $282,750.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $891,702.24.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $795,812.16.

CarGurus Stock Performance

CARG opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.32, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in CarGurus by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CarGurus from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

Get Our Latest Report on CarGurus

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.