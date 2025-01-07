Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,177,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $566,061,000 after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 29.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $429,641,000 after acquiring an additional 218,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,827,000 after purchasing an additional 102,436 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 338,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $152,170,000 after purchasing an additional 41,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 334,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSL. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total transaction of $121,937.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,623.94. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $370.46 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $297.25 and a 52 week high of $481.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.