Carrefour (EPA:CA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Carrefour SA (EPA:CA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €14.43 ($15.03) and traded as low as €13.52 ($14.08). Carrefour shares last traded at €13.54 ($14.10), with a volume of 1,385,707 shares.
Carrefour Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is €14.24 and its 200-day moving average is €14.43.
About Carrefour
Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.
