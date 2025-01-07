Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Castelnau Group Limited (LON:CGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 95.28 ($1.19) and traded as low as GBX 94 ($1.18). Castelnau Group shares last traded at GBX 95 ($1.19), with a volume of 1,680 shares trading hands.

Castelnau Group Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £303.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,166.67 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 40.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 95.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joanne Peacegood bought 21,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £20,063.36 ($25,101.16). 4.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Castelnau Group Company Profile

Castelnau Group was formed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited in 2020. The listed structure creates a permanent capital vehicle with which to make long-term investments and acquisitions of all structures and sizes.

The business of Castelnau Group is capital allocation. This means that Castelnau Group sits at the centre of the holdings and helps to divert resources towards the most valuable opportunities.

