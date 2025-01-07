Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTAGF) Trading Down 13.2% – Here’s Why

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 13.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 7,645 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 749% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Ceconomy Stock Down 13.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

