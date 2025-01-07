Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Century Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

CCS opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $108.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.91.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.44%. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Century Communities will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter worth about $618,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Century Communities by 314.1% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Century Communities by 15.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 33.0% in the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 99,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

