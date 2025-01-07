CF Industries Approves Retention Award for Executive Susan L. Menzel

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. recently announced the approval of a retention award for Susan L. Menzel, the company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer. The Compensation and Management Development Committee of the Board of Directors approved the award on January 2, 2025, under the company’s 2022 Equity and Incentive Plan.

Get alerts:

The award consists of 28,637 restricted stock units (RSUs) for Ms. Menzel. These RSUs are subject to vesting conditions based on her continued employment or qualifying service with CF Industries. In the event of a Change in Control, defined in the Plan, or in case of Ms. Menzel’s death or Disability as per the award agreement, the RSUs will vest in full on January 2, 2028.

The retention award follows the company’s standard form of award agreement with the exception that it does not include pro-rata vesting in case of Ms. Menzel’s retirement prior to the final vesting date.

The approval and issuance of the retention award signify CF Industries’ commitment to retaining key leadership talent within the organization.

As per the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the report was duly signed on behalf of the company by Michael P. McGrane, CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary on January 6, 2025.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read CF Industries’s 8K filing here.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read More