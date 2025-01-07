Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Stake Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 764,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,477 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $37,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $424,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $587,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of CQP opened at $55.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.92. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 328.60% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CQP

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.