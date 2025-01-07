City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 386.12 ($4.83) and traded as high as GBX 394 ($4.93). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 393.88 ($4.93), with a volume of 21,854 shares traded.

City of London Investment Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 386.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 376.80. The firm has a market cap of £192.47 million, a PE ratio of 1,515.38 and a beta of 0.47.

Get City of London Investment Group alerts:

City of London Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

City of London Investment Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based asset management company, consisting of two wholly owned subsidiaries that invest primarily in closed-end funds for the benefit of their respective clients.

The Company, through its subsidiary City of London Investment Management Company Limited (CLIM), historically specialized in Emerging Markets and has expanded its range to International, Opportunistic Value and Frontier strategies, for primarily institutional clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.