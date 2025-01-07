Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. 3,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 9,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial sewing threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, healthcare PPE, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

