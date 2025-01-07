Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and traded as low as $7.53. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 616,014 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLRS shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VLRS

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $897.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 30.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 446,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 105,570 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter valued at about $408,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 157.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 84,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 51,580 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

(Get Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.