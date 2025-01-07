Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Matt Blunt Sells 50,000 Shares

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $2,883,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Copart Trading Down 0.6 %

Copart stock opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.33. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.49 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.60.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Copart had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Copart’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Copart

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Copart by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 283.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

(Get Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.