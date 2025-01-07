Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Position Lowered by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 0.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 335.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,705,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In other Copart news, Director Diane M. Morefield sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,740,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,200. The trade was a 60.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $16,038,273.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,436,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,907,971.03. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,733 shares of company stock worth $25,815,130. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.60.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Copart had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

