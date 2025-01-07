Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.95. Cortexyme shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 118,865 shares.
Cortexyme Stock Up 3.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $58.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12.
About Cortexyme
Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cortexyme
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.