Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.07. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 7,500 shares changing hands.

Corus Entertainment Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services.

