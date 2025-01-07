Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Stock Price Up 4.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.81. 70,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 60,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Creative Realities in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Creative Realities Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Creative Realities

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 3.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Creative Realities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Creative Realities by 370.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 38,610 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Realities during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Creative Realities by 21.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company’s solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

