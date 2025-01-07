Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.58 and traded as high as $14.09. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 280,711 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRESY

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Price Performance

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a market cap of $814.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.6096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s previous dividend of $0.38. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenorchy Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 32.0% during the third quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 282,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 68,606 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the second quarter valued at $821,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the second quarter worth $773,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 8.9% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

(Get Free Report)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.