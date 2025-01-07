Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) COO Kevin Rayment Buys 52 Shares

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) COO Kevin Rayment bought 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.12 per share, for a total transaction of $15,814.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,072,059.92. This trade represents a 0.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE CW opened at $350.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $364.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.44. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $212.05 and a 52-week high of $393.40.
Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 7.95%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CW
About Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Curtiss-Wright
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.