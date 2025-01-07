Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) COO Kevin Rayment Buys 52 Shares

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) COO Kevin Rayment bought 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.12 per share, for a total transaction of $15,814.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,072,059.92. This trade represents a 0.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $350.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $364.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.44. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $212.05 and a 52-week high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 7.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at $3,025,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $542,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 21.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 5,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.00.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

