Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Bought by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 137.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

NYSE:CWK opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

CWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

