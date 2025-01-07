CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.41 and traded as high as $21.71. CVB Financial shares last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 784,748 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CVB Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVBF

CVB Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $126.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 28.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 21.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVB Financial

(Get Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.