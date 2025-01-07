CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 2,303 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Argan by 81.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 911,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,408,000 after purchasing an additional 409,948 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Argan by 7.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 537,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,309,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Argan by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,905,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 31.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 305,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,336,000 after acquiring an additional 73,658 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGX stock opened at $155.93 on Tuesday. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $165.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.46. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The construction company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.60 million. Argan had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.

In related news, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $1,314,660.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,879 shares in the company, valued at $28,606,257.90. This trade represents a 4.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Hibbert Watson sold 10,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.05, for a total transaction of $1,460,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,491,050.55. The trade was a 16.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,544 in the last 90 days. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Argan in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

