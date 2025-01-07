CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 2,909 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 10,177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,982,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,399,000 after buying an additional 1,963,154 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 109.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,753,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,902,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 18.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,866,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,207,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $90.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.16 and a 200-day moving average of $96.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $105.18. The stock has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.13.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

