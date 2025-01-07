CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 4,267 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,864,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,645,964,000 after buying an additional 2,720,223 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 316.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,117,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,351 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 26.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,901,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,892,000 after acquiring an additional 807,648 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,630,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,288,000 after purchasing an additional 630,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $229,429.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,565.20. The trade was a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 34,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $1,659,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,860.56. The trade was a 5.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.23 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.20.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.