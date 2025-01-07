CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 6,153 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,392.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,125,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $650,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,155 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3,180.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,857,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $409,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740,150 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 64.1% in the third quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,827,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 454.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,611,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,260,000 after buying an additional 2,959,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9,205.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,697,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,801,240,000 after buying an additional 1,679,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $85.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $117.82. The firm has a market cap of $203.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Macquarie raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.07.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

