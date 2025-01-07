CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,292 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 16.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Twilio by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Twilio from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Twilio from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $360,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,383,280. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $112.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.40 and its 200 day moving average is $75.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.38. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $116.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

