CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $258.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.46 and a 200 day moving average of $310.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 121.90%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

